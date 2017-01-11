New Prototype iPhone Battery Will Hold Its Charge For A Full Week

With every new iPhone release comes new promises about juiced up, longer lasting batteries. Even so, we can just about guarantee that when the official specs for the 6s drop on September 9th, the projected new battery life power will still be measured by the hour, not by multiple days. Apple isn't quite there yet, unfortunately. But someone else might be.

British tech company Intelligent Energy has developed a new hydrogen-powered battery that lasts an entire week between charges with regular use. The battery creates electricity by combining hydrogen and oxygen, producing small amounts of water and heat as waste, which are imperceptible when exiting the device via small vents.