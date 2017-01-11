New Prototype iPhone Battery Will Hold Its Charge For A Full Week

With every new iPhone release comes new promises about juiced up, longer lasting batteries. Even so, we can just about guarantee that when the official specs for the 6s drop on September 9th, the projected new battery life power will still be measured by the hour, not by multiple days. Apple isn't quite there yet, unfortunately. But someone else might be.
British tech company Intelligent Energy has developed a new hydrogen-powered battery that lasts an entire week between charges with regular use. The battery creates electricity by combining hydrogen and oxygen, producing small amounts of water and heat as waste, which are imperceptible when exiting the device via small vents.
And this isn't some space age technology we'll have to wait for till the iPhone 10 years down the line—the company has been working closely with Apple and has already implemented the tech in slightly modified iPhone 6 devices. According to The Telegraph, there is no firm release date, but the company is considering the price at which it will enter the market. Keep your eyes peeled for more details soon so you'll never have to worry about carrying a portable charger for your phone again. Just image how many times you can swipe right or Crush Candy™ before plugging in...
