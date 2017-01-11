Tech

Thumb Extenders For Your Enormous New iPhone

By Published On 10/09/2014 By Published On 10/09/2014
The iPhone Thumb Extender
All Photos: Thanko
More Like This

related

Of Course Japan Has A Hotel Staffed By Robots

related

Apparently Bottles Need Panties, So Japan Made Some

related

Wetsuits That Are Literally Wet Suits, F*ck Yeah!

related

Japan Invented The Fire-Extinguishing Chemical Grenade

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

related

Here's Every Country's Male-to-Female Ratio

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

The genetic lottery—like the actual lottery—is one that is extremely hard to win, no matter how hard you play.

With the size of phones getting larger by the hour and the length of our thumbs staying depressingly stagnant, our good friends in the tiny country of Japan have created this genius Thumb Extender for the small-boned population. With roughly 390-percent of the world using iPhones, we have to give this thing two thumbs way way up!

Related

related

Meet the iPhone 6: Your Phone Just Got Bigger

related

Put A DSLR Sensor On Your iPhone
More Like This

related

Of Course Japan Has A Hotel Staffed By Robots

related

Apparently Bottles Need Panties, So Japan Made Some

related

Wetsuits That Are Literally Wet Suits, F*ck Yeah!

related

Japan Invented The Fire-Extinguishing Chemical Grenade

related

Meet the iPhone 6: Your Phone Just Got Bigger
The iPhone thumb extender

By adding a girthy and highly-necessary 15 millimeters to your thumb, you can guarantee that even your puny, little, baby thumbs will reach even the highest point on your phone—which may as well be Mt. Everest if you're seriously considering purchasing this thing. 

The $14 extender has a stylus embedded within the tip (just the tip) to ensure you can flawlessly Facebook, Tinder, and Snapchat your friends as much as you want without feeling like a complete circus freak. 

The iPhone thumb extender

Guys, can you even believe the iPhone 6 Plus is over five inches long? In this day and age, even normal people with normal phalanges could benefit from this feat in robotic thumb-engineering. Obvious question, though: do they make it for other body parts? Just asking for a friend. Answer the question, Japan. 


Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor and his thumbs are roughly the length and flavor of Swedish Fish. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Japan's 8 Finest Star-Studded Whisky Commercials
Meanwhile In Japan

related

READ MORE
Finally, Spray-On Sushi Soy Sauce
Meanwhile In Japan

related

READ MORE
Wetsuits That Are Literally Wet Suits, F*ck Yeah!
Meanwhile In Japan

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like