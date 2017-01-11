Everything the New iPhone 6s Can Do, That Your Current iPhone Can't

3D Touch

This is the major feature that separates the 6s from the 6 and creates an entirely new beast. We had heard rumors of new "ForceTouch" capabilities leading up to the big reveal, and when the time came to show off the new tech, Tim Cook and co. didn't disappoint.



The way that we interact with the iPhone's interface has not changed from the original iPhone -- until now. Essentially, along with the swipes and scrolls you've gotten used to with the Multitouch Screen, you'll now be able to apply different levels of touch pressure to "peek" and "pop" in and out of your apps, adding an extra layer of control to the already incredibly user friendly OS. This will radically change the way in which we interact with our phones, making the old, "2D" controls of the 6 immediately obsolete.