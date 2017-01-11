Tech

This Is The iPhone 7 Concept We Need, Not The One We Deserve

Sometimes, we get ahead of ourselves. This is no such instance. Even though we're only in line for a small iPhone upgrade this year—since Apple's been releasing 'S' versions of each of their flagship models in off years since the 3GS—we're shamelessly dreaming up the big changes that will come with the full-on new iPhone 7 in September 2016. YouTuber ConceptsiPhone has done much more than just dream: they mocked up a full concept of what we might see when the time finally comes. Check out the videos below. 

With a smoother design, sharper camera, and larger screen, this is definitely the type of phone we'll be excited to line up for. Hopefully, the wait won't feel too long.


