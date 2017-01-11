12 iPhone Apps You Aren't Using (But Definitely Should Be)

Perfect your sleep cycle

Going to sleep is easy. You simply down a fifth of whisky and put on The Golden Girls to drown out your problems. Getting healthy sleep on the other hand, is something that eludes most functional adults. The Sleep Cycle alarm clock not only monitors your sleep patterns in digestible chart-form, it also detects when you are in the lightest stage of sleep and gradually wakes you up, ensuring that you aren't snapped out of your deepest REM. This leads to higher alertness all day and a virtual guarantee that you won't pass out on the school bus and have to call your Mom to pick you up at the bus depot while all the drivers laugh at you. Because that definitely never happened...