Scan Anything And Everything, No Computer Necessary

We've all been there—inside a Dr.'s office, on the subway, at your grandma's—you read a hard copy of something, and you simply need to keep it with you. We live in a decidedly digital age, which makes the concept of being confined to print that much more frustrating. Sure, you can snap a quick photo of your document, but it's just not the same as having a true, high-quality file available across all platforms.

And that's why we are so excited about the IRIScan mobile scanner, a wireless, ultra-portable device that lets you rapidly scan books, magazines, photos, and more on the go, transferring it all to your smartphone, tablet, or computer, whenever you need it.