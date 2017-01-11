Is The Samsung Galaxy S6 Good Enough to Replace Your iPhone?

Samsung's Extracurriculars

Samsung's bringing wireless charging. Is this important to you? As first generation technology, it's not likely to be as flawless as they might want it to be. But of course, neither are the half-dozen frayed cables wrapped in electrical tape that litter your desk.

Also, on the heels of Apple's new credit-card killer "Apple Pay," Samsung is debuting one of their own systems, naturally called "Samsung Pay." If the cashier hardware can support them both, they'll both prosper. But it's hard to see Samsung besting Apple in the US, a country saturated with iPhones. Point: Apple, probably.