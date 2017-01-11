This E-Ink Keyboard Can Change its Keys

Say hello to the Jaasta, a keyboard with individual e-ink screens on each key that will change character depending on which program you're using.
The keyboard of the future has arrived, and it has emojis, if you want them.
Jaasta is manually and voice-activated to adapt for ultimate user friendly integration. If you're using Photoshop, they keys will adjust to frequently used PS tools. Same goes for Adobe Dreamweaver, Illustrator, and many more.
Switching between different languages instantly, Jaasta opens up a world of possibilities for its applications. No word on pricing yet, but it'll open up to crowd-funding later this year.
