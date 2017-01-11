Tech

Is Jay Z's New HD Streaming Service A Spotify Killer?

By Published On 03/30/2015 By Published On 03/30/2015
ReturnOfKings

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why Do Some People Smell So Much Worse Than Others?

related

The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean

related

This Badminton Rally Might Be the Most Exciting Thing You See Today

"Together, we can turn the tide and make music history," tweeted the always loquacious Kanye West this weekend, referring to his platonic life partner Jay Z's recent acquisition, Tidal, a streaming, Hi-Fi, expertly curated music source set to contend with Spotify, Pandora, and other big players in the streaming scene.

You may have seen your favorite artists tweet out #TIDALforALL, and turn their profiles robin's egg blue "in solidarity," but what does the artist-centric Tidal and its formidable backers offer that you can't already get for (basically) free with the plethora of other services out there, including the 10-million-paid-users-a-month behemoth Spotify?

Well, a lot, apparently. Even T. Swift.

Related

related

Why I Will Never Wear the Apple Watch

related

Put Bluetooth Audio In Any Car

related

Why I Will Never Wear the Apple Watch
Tidal Streaming Service
Tidal

On its site, Tidal touts itself as "the first music streaming service that combines the best high-fidelity sound quality, high-definition music videos, and expertly curated editorial." They're gunning for the growing list of listeners who consider themselves to be audiophiles—those who are opting to spend a little extra for a higher quality experience, whether it be on headphones, cables, MP3 players created by Canadian rock legends, and, as HOVA is betting, streaming services.

And "quality" doesn't just extend to the listening levels of the music, but also listening options, as Tidal is already setting itself up to be the preferred streaming platform for musicians, with artists like Kanye, Daft Punk, Arcade Fire, Jack White, Beyonce (duh), and even Taylor Swift jumping on the bandwagon.

Tidal Streaming Service
Tools and Toys

With artists becoming increasingly frustrated with the low returns current streaming services dole out, it's only logical that musicians begin formulating alternate plans to keep their music streaming...at a price. 

Tidal offers two separate plans: the basic streaming option for $9.99, and the Premium model at $19.99, chock-full of perks, including Lossless High Fidelity sound, HD music videos, and what they are referring to as "curated editorial." New users—so basically everyone—can start the sign-up process with a free 30-Day trail, today.

Tidal Streaming
Forbes

So, will Jay Z's new service break the music industry reign Spotify has so expertly taken hold of over the past few years? 

Time will tell. But with the lineup of megastars in its proverbial court, along with promises of expert quality, artist-exclusive content, and a fair shake for musicians looking to make some cash in a rapidly declining industry, Tidal seems to be the perfect streaming storm—one that could even shape the future of how we experience music.

Wil Fulton is a staff writer for Supercompressor. He was trying out Tidal the entire time he was writing this, and he was impressed. Follow him @WilFulton.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Gadgets to Give Anyone on Your List This Year
Holiday Gift Guide 2016

related

READ MORE
What's the Worst Hackers Could Do to the US Election?

related

READ MORE
How to Cleanse Your Browser History With Fire and Blood

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like