Is Jay Z's New HD Streaming Service A Spotify Killer?

On its site, Tidal touts itself as "the first music streaming service that combines the best high-fidelity sound quality, high-definition music videos, and expertly curated editorial." They're gunning for the growing list of listeners who consider themselves to be audiophiles—those who are opting to spend a little extra for a higher quality experience, whether it be on headphones, cables, MP3 players created by Canadian rock legends, and, as HOVA is betting, streaming services.

And "quality" doesn't just extend to the listening levels of the music, but also listening options, as Tidal is already setting itself up to be the preferred streaming platform for musicians, with artists like Kanye, Daft Punk, Arcade Fire, Jack White, Beyonce (duh), and even Taylor Swift jumping on the bandwagon.