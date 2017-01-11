JBL Put A Big Sound In A Tiny Package

It's hard to believe that 20 years ago, even the smallest apartments would have a receiver/amplifier, a VCR-sized CD player, turntable, and bedside table-sized speakers. Back then, speakers were furniture, and since music is like breathing or eating or getting down, your apartment was fated to get a little more crowded.
Today, thanks to the magic of Bluetooth and a little bit of sound technology, you can put a fat sound in a tiny, tiny package. And for those who can't live without a big ol' bassline, the JBL Charge 2 demands consideration.
Equipped with a passive radiator on either end, the JBL Charge 2 has enough bass to handle a Victor Wooten solo or a binge of Seinfeld episodes. The two seven-watt speakers are fueled by a massive 6,000-milliamp battery that you can use to charge your iPhone, potentially saving your butt in a outage.
Additionally, it's got a microphone so you can use it as a speaker phone. Besides the sound, the ease of Bluetooth operation means that you can instantly switch music sources from phone to phone, which may or may not be a good thing, depending on who has control. And yes, it comes in black.
Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He can play the Seinfeld theme on the bass. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.