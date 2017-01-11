JBL Put A Big Sound In A Tiny Package

It's hard to believe that 20 years ago, even the smallest apartments would have a receiver/amplifier, a VCR-sized CD player, turntable, and bedside table-sized speakers. Back then, speakers were furniture, and since music is like breathing or eating or getting down, your apartment was fated to get a little more crowded.

Today, thanks to the magic of Bluetooth and a little bit of sound technology, you can put a fat sound in a tiny, tiny package. And for those who can't live without a big ol' bassline, the JBL Charge 2 demands consideration.