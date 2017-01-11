The iPhone cable Apple should have made

Like we've said before, Apple's iPhone cable design is the greatest thing to ever happen to the AFTER-MARKET cable industry. Use them for a month, cover them with electrical tape, and grab a new one from the buckets that dot the pharmacy and grocery store checkout lines.

If you're like us, you don't appreciate the concept of a disposable phone cable, because it might require disposal at an inopportune moment, say, when you're mid-text on a Saturday night and she's about to ask you to come over. But all the way over the Pacific in a Hawaiian paradise, a little company has fixed this problem. Meet the Juicies+, the iPhone cable that can handle your very relaxed lifestyle.