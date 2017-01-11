The iPhone cable Apple should have made

Like we've said before, Apple's iPhone cable design is the greatest thing to ever happen to the AFTER-MARKET cable industry. Use them for a month, cover them with electrical tape, and grab a new one from the buckets that dot the pharmacy and grocery store checkout lines.
If you're like us, you don't appreciate the concept of a disposable phone cable, because it might require disposal at an inopportune moment, say, when you're mid-text on a Saturday night and she's about to ask you to come over. But all the way over the Pacific in a Hawaiian paradise, a little company has fixed this problem. Meet the Juicies+, the iPhone cable that can handle your very relaxed lifestyle.
Instead of coating their cables in rubber with a half-life of like, two weeks, Juicies goes with a wire mesh that can withstand thousands of pulls in various directions without exposing the cable insides. They also reinforce the connector joint with additional rubber under the mesh, just in case. All this stuff makes it MFi (made for iPhone) certified, so you don't get one of those annoying "this charger is not certified," messages.
In addition to the durability factor, Juicies also extends the cable length by a foot to four feet, which is convenient because sometimes the people who decide where power outlets should go have an annoying sense of humor.
And of course, it's available in the current iPhone colors. Well, the current iPhone 5S colors. Sorry, 5C.
Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He has destroyed far too many iPhone cables. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.