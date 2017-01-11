Anonymously Leak Deep, Dark Personal Secrets; Ruin Lives

People like to rattle on about how honesty is the best policy in life, and yes that's true. Sometimes. But sometimes, revealing brutally honest truths to friends, family, or coworkers comes with serious repercussions, as you may have noticed now that Bob in accounting won't even look at you ever since you told him he smells like sh*t.

Wouldn't it be better if you could just drop those bombs anonymously? Well, JustLeak.it is making it frighteningly easy to do just that.