The World's First Mechanical Smart Watch Hybrid

With the imminent release of the Apple Watch, some purists maintain that the highly-anticipated wearable's appearance is vaguely cartoonish. Here to uphold the integrity of the timeless mechanical watch while embracing the new wave of wired-in integration is Kairos ($549), the first smartwatch hybrid that's set to hit shelves this spring.
The transparent smart screen adds a layer of features to Kairos' mechanical underpinnings. Get push notifications from texts, calls, Facebook, e-mail, and more as well as the standard wearable fare like step counting and multi-language support.
And when you don't want all the bells and whistles, the Miyota automatic movement provides reliable timekeeping in a sleek package.
Finally, a compromise we can all agree on.
