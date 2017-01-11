The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 11/14/14

Friday, is it hot in here, or is it just you?
Strainer Bowl
Price: $20
Status: $40,305 of $5,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: February 2015
Strainers. Who needs 'em, right? Cutting down on unnecessary kitchen wares is this uniquely designed bowl with a built-in strainer spout, taking you straight from food prep to table. The colander sieves are intentionally high up near the rim, so once you're done straining, none of your grub will accidentally spill out during mealtime.
Reeljuice
Price: $89-$119
Status: $24,549 of $78,000 goal
Estimated delivery: April 2015
Living in a time where a dead phone means complete loss of contact with the outside world, having a portable battery to charge up your devices is crucial. Reeljuice offers up steep competition to the sea of auxiliary power supplies by delivering compatibility to both Androids and iPhones. Its retractable cable means fewer wires tangling up your day, and the dual USB ports let it charge wherever you are.
KARV
Price: Varied
Status: $5,993 of $10,000 goal
Estimated delivery: January 2015
These guys are employing artisan craftsmen around the world to create expert-quality, carved wooden accessories and gear. Everything from cufflinks to clothing racks to headphone stands are rendered in mahogany in an attempt to preserve an art form that's increasingly diminishing in an automated world.
Sam & Mattie's Teen Zombie Movie
Price: Varied
Status: $52,099 of $50,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: August 2015
Sam and Mattie are two teenagers living in Rhode Island. After meeting at the Special Olympics, they became best friends, and over time developed the plot of their own teen zombie movie. Help them deliver this flick to the masses (and a "making-of" doc), and they promise you'll get an eyeful of blood, guts, a zombie prom gone awry, and selfies on jetpacks. All very good things.
Indiegogo Bonus: Cash Cannon 2.0
Price: $50
Status: $7,867 of $25,000
Estimated delivery: December 2014
After bursting onto the scene as the gun that shoots money rapid-fire at unsuspecting targets, the Cash Cannon is back with a new version that boasts fewer paper jams (whew!), and a glossy, UV-coated finish. Get out there and make it rain, kids.
Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. She, too, enjoys making it rain. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.