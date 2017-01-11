The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 11/14/14

Sam & Mattie's Teen Zombie Movie

Price: Varied

Status: $52,099 of $50,000 goal—FUNDED

Estimated delivery: August 2015

Sam and Mattie are two teenagers living in Rhode Island. After meeting at the Special Olympics, they became best friends, and over time developed the plot of their own teen zombie movie. Help them deliver this flick to the masses (and a "making-of" doc), and they promise you'll get an eyeful of blood, guts, a zombie prom gone awry, and selfies on jetpacks. All very good things.



Indiegogo Bonus: Cash Cannon 2.0

Price: $50

Status: $7,867 of $25,000

Estimated delivery: December 2014

After bursting onto the scene as the gun that shoots money rapid-fire at unsuspecting targets, the Cash Cannon is back with a new version that boasts fewer paper jams (whew!), and a glossy, UV-coated finish. Get out there and make it rain, kids.