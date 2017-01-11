Tech

The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 11/14/14

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
All Photos: Kickstarter
Strainer Bowl

Price: $20
Status: $40,305 of $5,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: February 2015
Strainers. Who needs 'em, right? Cutting down on unnecessary kitchen wares is this uniquely designed bowl with a built-in strainer spout, taking you straight from food prep to table. The colander sieves are intentionally high up near the rim, so once you're done straining, none of your grub will accidentally spill out during mealtime.

Reeljuice

Price: $89-$119
Status: $24,549 of $78,000 goal
Estimated delivery: April 2015
Living in a time where a dead phone means complete loss of contact with the outside world, having a portable battery to charge up your devices is crucial. Reeljuice offers up steep competition to the sea of auxiliary power supplies by delivering compatibility to both Androids and iPhones. Its retractable cable means fewer wires tangling up your day, and the dual USB ports let it charge wherever you are.

KARV

Price: Varied
Status: $5,993 of $10,000 goal
Estimated delivery: January 2015
These guys are employing artisan craftsmen around the world to create expert-quality, carved wooden accessories and gear. Everything from cufflinks to clothing racks to headphone stands are rendered in mahogany in an attempt to preserve an art form that's increasingly diminishing in an automated world. 

Impossible

Price: $430
Status: $63,763 of $55,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: August 2015
Weighing just 11 pounds, this all-electric bike has a series of swiveling joints and locks that allow it to fold up to backpack size. Meaning your motorized whip can go anywhere you go. [More...]

related

How To Install A Secret Passageway In Your House
Sam & Mattie's Teen Zombie Movie

Price: Varied
Status: $52,099 of $50,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: August 2015
Sam and Mattie are two teenagers living in Rhode Island. After meeting at the Special Olympics, they became best friends, and over time developed the plot of their own teen zombie movie. Help them deliver this flick to the masses (and a "making-of" doc), and they promise you'll get an eyeful of blood, guts, a zombie prom gone awry, and selfies on jetpacks. All very good things. 
 

Indiegogo Bonus: Cash Cannon 2.0

Price: $50
Status: $7,867 of $25,000
Estimated delivery: December 2014
After bursting onto the scene as the gun that shoots money rapid-fire at unsuspecting targets, the Cash Cannon is back with a new version that boasts fewer paper jams (whew!), and a glossy, UV-coated finish. Get out there and make it rain, kids.


Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. She, too, enjoys making it rain. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

