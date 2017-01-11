The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 12/19/14

Keewifi Router

Price: $69

Status: $78,398 of $50,000 goal—FUNDED

Estimated delivery: July 2015

The wireless router in your home is more of a necessary evil than anything else. Complicated configurations and a password that you can barely remember, let alone recite when any of your friends ask you for it, make it a device ripe for an update. And here it is: Keewifi works right out of the box, zero configuration needed. Simply bring any device you're using into close proximity to it, it'll sync, and you're hooked up. That also means no one can steal your WiFi, since they'd need to be in your home to have access. Finally, you're free of the shame of telling guests your password is "TheBoobZ1003351."