The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 12/19/14

The Bionic Runner
Price: $1,258
Status: $196,541 of $40,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: April 2015
Designed for serious athletes like marathon runners, this training bike strengthens all the same muscles as running without the high-impact strain on your joints that contribute to injury. It's foldable, so it goes wherever you do, and because you're standing and balancing rather than sitting, it closely mimics the experience of running. This way you can maintain a rigorous training schedule without overdoing it.
The Parrot
Price: $80
Status: $32,616 of $30,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: February 2015
This handy device is the first DSLR teleprompter that can also be used with mirror-less cameras, allowing you to hook up your phone and have your script handy no matter where you are, without costly and bulky equipment. Soon to be a staple for budding filmmakers everywhere, it works with any smartphone. Just upload your script to a teleprompter app (there are many that already exist, and they're working on their own as a stretch goal) and you're good to go.
Bull & Stash Notebooks
Price: $55
Status: $43,099 of $5,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: February 2015
Move over, Moleskine. This sexy line of leather notebooks may be the last one you'll ever buy. Bull & Stash is outfitted with metal screws so you can simply replace the pages once they're full. The oiled, thick cover (available in an array of classic neutral tones) gives off a polished but stylish impression. Pick one up with a daily, weekly, or monthly planner, grid, lined, or blank pages, and you'll have a versatile notebook that can stand the test of time.
Keewifi Router
Price: $69
Status: $78,398 of $50,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: July 2015
The wireless router in your home is more of a necessary evil than anything else. Complicated configurations and a password that you can barely remember, let alone recite when any of your friends ask you for it, make it a device ripe for an update. And here it is: Keewifi works right out of the box, zero configuration needed. Simply bring any device you're using into close proximity to it, it'll sync, and you're hooked up. That also means no one can steal your WiFi, since they'd need to be in your home to have access. Finally, you're free of the shame of telling guests your password is "TheBoobZ1003351."
The Drinking Jacket
Price: $85
Status: $269,679 of $50,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: March, 2015
Well, they've finally done it. Meet the first-ever hoodie completely optimized for alcohol consumption. The zipper features a bottle opener, and the sleeves have a non-slip grip to adequately secure your beverage while simultaneously keeping your hands warm. Add to that a clandestine inner compartment for a flask, a beer-sized pocket, and you may just trade in every garment you've ever owned.
