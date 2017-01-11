Stop Paying International Roaming Charges With This New SIM Card

Remember last year when startup KnowRoaming unveiled its game-changing SIM card sticker that can prevent up to 85% of pricey roaming charges while traveling internationally? Well after a 12-month successful beta testing period, the company has just announced its availability to the public. In other words, you can now Tinder throughout foreign countries without worrying about facing enormous phone bills.
Ain't the future grand?
Along with the streamlined sticker (which easily affixes to any micro, nano, or mini SIM cards), they've released a variety of unlimited prepaid data packages to keep everyone from busy business travelers to exotic vacationers wired around the world without ever having to swap out cards or count megabytes.
How's that taste, Verizon/ATT/everyone else?
Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. He hasn't used a landline in more than two months.