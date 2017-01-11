Tech

Gas-Powered Phone Chargers and the Hottest Kickstarters This Week

By Published On 02/20/2015 By Published On 02/20/2015
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Kraftwerk
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Finally, Taco Bell Is Unleashing Its Fried Chicken Shell Taco Nationwide

related

In Bed With Gigi Engle: Why Do Girls Send Mixed Signals?

related

The Best Hot Sauces, Ranked

5...4...3...2...1...WEEKEND!

Related

related

17 Tiny Dream Homes Under 200 Square Feet

related

There's An Entire House Inside This Cube
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

17 Tiny Dream Homes Under 200 Square Feet
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Kraftwerk

Kraftwerk

Price: $99
Status: $1,240,772 of $500,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: December 2015
Introducing the first off-the-grid charging system that can power your devices for weeks at a time. Kraftwerk converts natural gas into battery life that's lightweight to use and incredibly efficient—just one container can charge 11 iPhones. 

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Jerome Daksiewicz

Auto Icon Screen Prints

Price: Starts at $25
Status: $11,134 of $1,500 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: April 2015
A well-made automobile is already a work of art, but let's face it: you can't hang your Porsche on your wall. These prints feature head-on renderings of iconic car brands that are tastefully mounted and framed. Damn, Ford, you got some nice curves.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Beam Smart Projector

Price: $399
Status: $107,433 of $200,000 goal
Estimated delivery: October 2015
No more complicated screens and equipment, because now you can turn any light socket into a projector. Compatible with both Apple and Android, Beam uses proprietary technology and an accompanying app that'll let you project movies and more straight from your phone onto any flat surface. Heeeellloooo Netlix marathons.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Savage Supply Co.

Savage Supply Co.

Price: $40-$290
Status: $15,153 of $10,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: May 2015
Born right here in the U.S., Savage Supply offers up durable canvas and leather goods that favor sharp, minimalistic designs over trendy pieces. Everything from iPad cases, wallets, bags, and even TSA-approved luggage is crafted with style that's matched only by its longevity. 

related

There's An Entire House Inside This Cube
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
ScreenStick

ScreenStick Tablet Joystick

Price: $12.33
Status: $12,293.63 of $9,246.21 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: April 2015
Bring your touchscreen life into the tactile world with these press-on joysticks for your phone and tablet that'll take your mobile gaming to the next level.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Luna

Indiegogo Bonus: Luna

Price: $199
Status: $726,372 of $100,000—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: August 2015
Luna's claim to fame is its ability to make any bed a smart bed. Since it's a cover rather than a mattress, it can slip onto any existing bed and serve up a slew of features, like dual side temperature control, sleep tracking, and an alarm that wakes you up at the preferred point in your REM cycle. 


Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. She can't make your bed smart, but she can make your bed rock. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Transformer Drones and The Hottest Kickstarters This Week
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
Swole Season: Kickstarter Cheat Sheet 03/07/14
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 11/7/14
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like