Gas-Powered Phone Chargers and the Hottest Kickstarters This Week

5...4...3...2...1...WEEKEND!
Kraftwerk
Price: $99
Status: $1,240,772 of $500,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: December 2015
Introducing the first off-the-grid charging system that can power your devices for weeks at a time. Kraftwerk converts natural gas into battery life that's lightweight to use and incredibly efficient—just one container can charge 11 iPhones.
Auto Icon Screen Prints
Price: Starts at $25
Status: $11,134 of $1,500 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: April 2015
A well-made automobile is already a work of art, but let's face it: you can't hang your Porsche on your wall. These prints feature head-on renderings of iconic car brands that are tastefully mounted and framed. Damn, Ford, you got some nice curves.
Beam Smart Projector
Price: $399
Status: $107,433 of $200,000 goal
Estimated delivery: October 2015
No more complicated screens and equipment, because now you can turn any light socket into a projector. Compatible with both Apple and Android, Beam uses proprietary technology and an accompanying app that'll let you project movies and more straight from your phone onto any flat surface. Heeeellloooo Netlix marathons.
Savage Supply Co.
Price: $40-$290
Status: $15,153 of $10,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: May 2015
Born right here in the U.S., Savage Supply offers up durable canvas and leather goods that favor sharp, minimalistic designs over trendy pieces. Everything from iPad cases, wallets, bags, and even TSA-approved luggage is crafted with style that's matched only by its longevity.
ScreenStick Tablet Joystick
Price: $12.33
Status: $12,293.63 of $9,246.21 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: April 2015
Bring your touchscreen life into the tactile world with these press-on joysticks for your phone and tablet that'll take your mobile gaming to the next level.
Indiegogo Bonus: Luna
Price: $199
Status: $726,372 of $100,000—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: August 2015
Luna's claim to fame is its ability to make any bed a smart bed. Since it's a cover rather than a mattress, it can slip onto any existing bed and serve up a slew of features, like dual side temperature control, sleep tracking, and an alarm that wakes you up at the preferred point in your REM cycle.
