Tech

You Can Buy This $1,000,000 Armored Exoskeleton On Amazon. Seriously.

By Published On 02/05/2015 By Published On 02/05/2015
More Like This

related

Of Course Japan Has A Hotel Staffed By Robots

related

Apparently Bottles Need Panties, So Japan Made Some

related

Wetsuits That Are Literally Wet Suits, F*ck Yeah!

related

Japan Invented The Fire-Extinguishing Chemical Grenade

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why People Are Fighting Over the Surprise Ending of 'La La Land'

related

This Smooth Man Cutting Steak Is Making the Internet Go Bananas

related

The 16 Most Outrageous Golden Globes Moments


Japan is not a country renowned for its subtly. From air conditioned pants, to arcade games that simulate rectal examinations, they know what they like, and they just go for it. 

In reaction to the pending inevitability of a Godzilla attack (probably), Japanese engineers have developed another big-ticket item poised to titillate and befuddle the Western world: The Kuratas Exoskeleton, now available on Amazon for an ice-cold $1,023,537. Start saving.

Related

related

Of course Japan made an iPhone case out of Batman's Tumbler

related

Japan's 8 Finest Star-Studded Whisky Commercials

related

The Paintjob On This Japanese Lamborghini Will Blow Your Mind
More Like This

related

Of Course Japan Has A Hotel Staffed By Robots

related

Apparently Bottles Need Panties, So Japan Made Some

related

Wetsuits That Are Literally Wet Suits, F*ck Yeah!

related

Japan Invented The Fire-Extinguishing Chemical Grenade

related

Of course Japan made an iPhone case out of Batman's Tumbler
Wikimedia.org 

The Kuratus—weighing in at five tons, measuring 13 feet in height, and sporting six wheels and 30 hydraulic joints— would definitely kick Hugh Jackman's ass in that movie about boxing robots that no one saw. 

CNet

But unlike your standard remote controlled fighting robot - you can actually climb inside and pilot yourself, making it a fully-fledged exoskeleton. Though it's bulky frame make it more akin to Pacific Rim than Tony Stark's super-suit. 

PlasticPals

For those who would rather vanquish evil on the sidelines, the Kuratas can be motion-controlled with your smart phone, using what they (questionably) call the "Master-Slave" program, accessible to any 3G device. This could lead to some devastating butt-dials. 

You better believe the Kuratus can be outfitted with hyper-futuristic weapons, too. Including this gun above, capable of firing 6,000 BB bullets per minute, activated when the pilot smiles. Which is pretty much the creepiest thing ever. 

related

Of Course Japan Invented Scratch and Sniff Jeans

related

Japan's 8 Finest Star-Studded Whisky Commercials
Amazon

This excessive suit is available in 16 colors, including pink: which always goes well with killer exoskeletons that fire bullets when you smile. 

PlasticPals

This metallic-beast was designed by Japanese inventor Kogora Kurata, often referred to by me as the Japanese Edison.

"It seemed unlikely that anyone would develop giant robots however long I waited. And so I thought, I might as well make one myself...", he told Zoomin.tv in an interview. Totally not crazy, right?

Amazon

Alas, something this good always has a catch. The caveat on this robotic monster (besides the price) is that some assembly is required. Actually, full assembly is required. Making it pretty much f*cking impossible to own. 

If I've learned anything from Japanese film, it's that the countryside is literally swamped with radioactive monsters. The Kuratas should aptly take care of all Mothras, Gameras, and Mech-Godzillas. 

Just don't forget to smile. 


Wil Fulton is a Staff Writer for Supercompressor, and unlike this robot, he is only available in one color: Badass Blue. Just TRY to follow him, @WilWithOnlyOneL.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Creepy Robot Cats
Meanwhile In Japan

related

READ MORE
Japan Invented The Fire-Extinguishing Chemical Grenade
Meanwhile In Japan

related

READ MORE
The Batmobile iPhone Case is as Crazy as the Car
Meanwhile In Japan

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like