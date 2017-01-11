Get A Customizable Stock-Style Ticker for Your Life

Thankfully, if Google Glass isn't really your bag, there are other ways to keep your eye on helpful apps and data without having to constantly whip out your iPhone. New on Kickstarter, LaMetric is a reinvention of an old classic—the stock market ticker—and helps keep whatever daily information you need readily available front and center.
Controlled from a special app on your smartphone via Bluetooth, or with your computer using USB/Ethernet/WiFi, this completely hackable device essentially acts as the dashboard for your life. With support for tons of apps, social networks, email, workout timers, clocks, stocks, and pretty much anything else you can think of, LaMetric also has the potential to be a powerful tool for busy households and businesses.
If it sounds a bit overwhelming, they've made an online simulator to give you a sense of how it might work. Simply choose from the many widgets already built in, or take complete control—you can create your own feed and decide what scrolls through and how.
Besides getting basic notifications, you can also interact with the LaMetric. If you get a Facebook message, for instance, it'll open up Facebook in your browser with the push of a button. If you receivr a calendar notification for an appointment, the device can snooze it or notify people you're going to be late. The features and customization abilities are seemingly endless, so the LaMetric will be as good and useful as you make it.
