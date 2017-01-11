Get A Customizable Stock-Style Ticker for Your Life

Thankfully, if Google Glass isn't really your bag, there are other ways to keep your eye on helpful apps and data without having to constantly whip out your iPhone. New on Kickstarter, LaMetric is a reinvention of an old classic—the stock market ticker—and helps keep whatever daily information you need readily available front and center.

Controlled from a special app on your smartphone via Bluetooth, or with your computer using USB/Ethernet/WiFi, this completely hackable device essentially acts as the dashboard for your life. With support for tons of apps, social networks, email, workout timers, clocks, stocks, and pretty much anything else you can think of, LaMetric also has the potential to be a powerful tool for busy households and businesses.