Tech

Get A Customizable Stock-Style Ticker for Your Life

By Published On 07/02/2014 By Published On 07/02/2014
LaMetric
All Photos: LaMetric

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Every Episode of 'Rick and Morty,' Ranked

related

Wendy's Is Brutally Roasting People on Twitter Right Now

related

How to Watch the 2017 Golden Globes, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Thankfully, if Google Glass isn't really your bag, there are other ways to keep your eye on helpful apps and data without having to constantly whip out your iPhone. New on Kickstarter, LaMetric is a reinvention of an old classic—the stock market ticker—and helps keep whatever daily information you need readily available front and center. 

Controlled from a special app on your smartphone via Bluetooth, or with your computer using USB/Ethernet/WiFi, this completely hackable device essentially acts as the dashboard for your life. With support for tons of apps, social networks, email, workout timers, clocks, stocks, and pretty much anything else you can think of, LaMetric also has the potential to be a powerful tool for busy households and businesses. 

Related

related

The Smartwatch You’ll Actually Wear Is Here

related

The Smartwatch You’ll Actually Wear Is Here
Meet the stock-style ticker for your life

If it sounds a bit overwhelming, they've made an online simulator to give you a sense of how it might work. Simply choose from the many widgets already built in, or take complete control—you can create your own feed and decide what scrolls through and how.

Meet the stock-style ticker for your life

Besides getting basic notifications, you can also interact with the LaMetric. If you get a Facebook message, for instance, it'll open up Facebook in your browser with the push of a button. If you receivr a calendar notification for an appointment, the device can snooze it or notify people you're going to be late. The features and customization abilities are seemingly endless, so the LaMetric will be as good and useful as you make it.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He is currently plugged into the mainframe. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Soon You'll Be Able to Charge Your Phone With Your Clothes

related

READ MORE
These Are The Tech Companies Celebrities Are Investing In
MailChimp_Oct16

related

READ MORE
This App Can Find Everything You've Ever Looked at on Your Computer

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like