Latest iPhone 6s Leak Reveals Release Date, New Specs

As we come closer and closer to Apple's fall keynote address and finally get our first official look at the iPhone 6s, the leaks are coming in hot and heavy, courtesy our friends over in China. We've seen the phone's casing and interior, as well as image apparently showcasing a new rose gold color. But the latest leak, just two weeks ahead of the event, claims to have the final say--at least until Tim Cook takes the stage, and could negate some of the previous rumors.

According to BGR, Chinese site Weibo hosted a blog post written by a rep from China Telecom, the same source who leaked the definitive information going into last year's iPhone 6 event. This time around, the source focused on the release date and tech specs. Expect to see the 6s available for purchase either September 18th or September 25th--Apple has released its last few iPhones on a Friday. In regard to tech specs, you can expect to see the new 6s come with the rumored 64-bit A9 processor, 2GB of RAM, Apple's ForceTouch screen feature, and a 12 MP camera.