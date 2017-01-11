The New Leica Monochrom May Be The Best Black and White-Only Camera Ever

To photographers, a Leica is—and probably always will be—the holy grail of cameras. Beginning in 1925 with the Leica I prototypes, following into the '50s with the introduction of Leica’s legendary M series cameras, and continuing today with the incredible quality and versatility of their S, T, X, and Compact Series, Leica is still king.
And with the legendary camera company poised to release their newest Leica M Monochrom Typ 246 (black and white only!) this week, photography dorks everywhere are getting weak in the knees.
The new 246 features the same ergonomically flawless body as the popular M 240, along with an updated 24-megapixel CMOS sensor to replace the CCD ones used in its predecessors.
It also features a three-inch Live View screen, compatibility with all of Leica’s other M lenses and R lenses (with an adapter), outstanding image quality up to 25,000 ISO (no—that isn’t a typo), and a series of filters specific only to the 246 to help untether all of the camera’s creative capabilities.
So what does it all mean?
It means it’ll capture photos sharper and three times faster than its older brother, and it’ll do it with the timelessness, quality, and simplicity that only a Leica can offer.
The only unattractive thing about this fine piece of German machinery is the price, which comes in at just under $7,500. Woof! But, as with most things in life, you get what you pay for.