Lenovo's New Phone Projects a Virtual Keyboard

This just in from Beijing's Lenovo TechWorld conference: Lenovo makes phones, and their phones do things we've only ever imagined might be possible, like putting a projector inside. They call it SmartCast. We just call it awesome.
We've seen phones with projectors before, but those can only beam something up on the wall. The SmartCast utilizes an integrated focus-free laser projector to make this virtual keyboard possible, plus also probably magic.
Since this tech has only just been announced, there's no spec details or pricing information available, just this badass video. Check it out and join us in the countdown to when we'll be able to use ANYTHING as a keyboard for our phones.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He thought the future would have more flying cars.
