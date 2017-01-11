Tech

The Levitating iPhone Dock

By Published On 09/08/2014 By Published On 09/08/2014
All Photos: LeviDock

It's pretty hard to make an iPhone dock compelling in this day and age—we haven't really used docks on a regular basis since those ancient iPods. But when you add something like the allure of levitation, all bets are off. No, this isn't some dreamy hypothetical, there's now a levitating iPhone dock: the LeviDock.

Using technology similar to Duracell Powermat, LeviDock takes annoying wires out of the equation. But unlike typical wireless charging methods, LeviDock takes another leap forward by using magnets to levitate the iPhone's cradle above a base.

Capable of charging and fitting all iPhones in whatever case, the dock works as long as you can set the phone on the platform, which will adjust automatically. So it'll stay up even if you're prodding your phone constantly to answer calls on speakerphone. It'll also work in a horizontal or vertical orientation, if you feel like you need to levitate your phone in landscape mode.

Now that we can check off levitating phone dock, how about a levitating rug? Show us the Kickstarter and we'll show you the money. 


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He cannot levitate—yet. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.
 

