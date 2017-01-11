Tech

The Lexus Hoverboard Finally Has A Release Date

Lexus

Like everyone else, we've been eagerly tracking the Lexus Hoverboard project. First, they teased us with the concept. Then, they played up the feasibility by bringing on an actual pro skateboarder as a test rider. Today, they came back and gave us even more, including something that we never really expected to see: a release date.

Check out the video below, and mark your calendar for August 5. This could be huge, McFly.

YouTube/Lexus International

Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He has first dibs on a ride. 

