This Autonomous Camera Drone Will Follow You Around, Land in Your Hand

GoPro-compatible camera drones, high-end drones, micro drones—we've seen 'em all. Until Lily Camera. This autonomous, motion-tracking camera is likely what your grandparents pictured when they imagined future inventions, and it can now be yours for $519.
Activate Lily by throwing it up in the air, and it'll follow you around as you shred the Alps or kayak down streams. With image stabilization and fixed focus capabilities, the device is set to capture all your action in crisp 1080/60p videos or 12-megapixel stills—no controller necessary. When it's done filming, the camera will land safely in your hands.
Equipped with a tracking device and a waterproof wrist case, the camera can be counted on even in water and snow conditions. Lily is powered by built-in Lithium-ion power and needs just a two-hour charge to sustain 20 minutes of flight, which, by our calculations, should be enough for one solid run down the slopes.
Pre-order it now for a halved price, and February 2016 delivery here.
Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.