Tech

This Autonomous Camera Drone Will Follow You Around, Land in Your Hand

By Published On 05/13/2015 By Published On 05/13/2015
Lily Camera
Lily

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

GoPro-compatible camera drones, high-end drones, micro drones—we've seen 'em all. Until Lily Camera. This autonomous, motion-tracking camera is likely what your grandparents pictured when they imagined future inventions, and it can now be yours for $519.

 

YouTube/Lily

Activate Lily by throwing it up in the air, and it'll follow you around as you shred the Alps or kayak down streams. With image stabilization and fixed focus capabilities, the device is set to capture all your action in crisp 1080/60p videos or 12-megapixel stills—no controller necessary. When it's done filming, the camera will land safely in your hands. 

Related

related

NASA Has A Tiny 10 Engine Electric Plane Named Greased Lightning?!?

related

NASA Has A Tiny 10 Engine Electric Plane Named Greased Lightning?!?
Lily Camera
Lily

Equipped with a tracking device and a waterproof wrist case, the camera can be counted on even in water and snow conditions. Lily is powered by built-in Lithium-ion power and needs just a two-hour charge to sustain 20 minutes of flight, which, by our calculations, should be enough for one solid run down the slopes. 

Pre-order it now for a halved price, and February 2016 delivery here.


Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Scientists Just Made a Surprising Discovery in Beer Brewing

related

READ MORE
New Smartphones Will Last for 5 Hours on a 5-Minute Charge

related

READ MORE
How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Alerts About Friends Joining Instagram

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like