16 Ways You're Using LinkedIn Wrong

Like anything actually worth doing in life, whipping your LinkedIn page into shape takes time, effort, and brainpower. And because we only have two of these three things, we enlisted the help of Ceren Nomer—a pro recruiter who is constantly prowling LinkedIn for quality candidates—to detail what's going wrong with the common LinkedIn profile, and more importantly, how we can fix it.

LinkedIn can quite literally change your life. It's time to take it seriously.