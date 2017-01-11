The Logitech MX Master Is The Most Advanced Mouse I've Ever Used

The tech

At this point in the mouse game, precision isn't much of a discussion anymore—safe to say that the MX Master is well above the industry standard in terms of laser guided-ness with their "Darkfield Laser" technology. No issue on any surface I threw at it.

The feature I loved was being able to seamlessly switch between three bluetooth devices at once. It seems small and subtle, but in our office we have a big monitor on the wall that always displays traffic data, and I lose the mouse for this monitor maybe once a day. No longer.

As for battery in this beauty? Logitech claims a pretty impressive 40 days of consecutive use, and I wasn't able to prove otherwise.