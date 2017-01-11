The Logitech MX Master Is The Most Advanced Mouse I've Ever Used

I've been a Logitech customer since before I can remember. I've owned ergonomic track balls, joy sticks, countless dongles, gaming mice, and god knows what else. I've dabbled with other mice, but have always found myself returning to the warm, Swiss embrace of Logitech. So when they dropped off the MX Master ($99) at my desk last week, I was more than a little excited to give it a go.
The feel
Up there with the best I've ever used. For my tastes it was perfectly weighted, with just enough heft for it to push back when you were getting handsy with it. However, the best part by far was the way I could digitally dial in (using their Logitech Options application) exactly how much resistance I wanted from the main scroll wheel. The little button right above it also let me select between three different scroll modes: ratchet, freewheel, and semi-free-ratchet. This thing is advanced.
The tech
At this point in the mouse game, precision isn't much of a discussion anymore—safe to say that the MX Master is well above the industry standard in terms of laser guided-ness with their "Darkfield Laser" technology. No issue on any surface I threw at it.
The feature I loved was being able to seamlessly switch between three bluetooth devices at once. It seems small and subtle, but in our office we have a big monitor on the wall that always displays traffic data, and I lose the mouse for this monitor maybe once a day. No longer.
As for battery in this beauty? Logitech claims a pretty impressive 40 days of consecutive use, and I wasn't able to prove otherwise.
Final thoughts:
For $99, you'd be pretty hard-pressed to find a mouse optimized for Windows and Mac that performs at this level. It's got everything I've ever needed in a mouse without having that overly "gamer" vibe—which for some might be a total value add. Would I go gaming with this bad boy? Sure. Would I feel comfortable having a meeting with my boss while this is on my desk? Absolutely.
Ted Gushue is the Executive Editor of Supercompressor, and he'd like you to know that he's not afraid of mice.