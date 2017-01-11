Tech

The Logitech MX Master Is The Most Advanced Mouse I've Ever Used

By Published On 03/26/2015 By Published On 03/26/2015
Cole Saladino/Supercompressor

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Oscar Predictions for Completely Clueless People

related

Irish People Taste American Seafood for the First Time

related

This Blurry Slice of Ham is 2017's First Great Optical Illusion

I've been a Logitech customer since before I can remember. I've owned ergonomic track balls, joy sticks, countless dongles, gaming mice, and god knows what else. I've dabbled with other mice, but have always found myself returning to the warm, Swiss embrace of Logitech. So when they dropped off the MX Master ($99) at my desk last week, I was more than a little excited to give it a go.

Related

related

Samsung's Curved Monitor Made Me More Productive

related

Samsung's Curved Monitor Made Me More Productive
Logitech MX Master
Cole Saladino/Supercompressor

The feel

Up there with the best I've ever used. For my tastes it was perfectly weighted, with just enough heft for it to push back when you were getting handsy with it. However, the best part by far was the way I could digitally dial in (using their Logitech Options application) exactly how much resistance I wanted from the main scroll wheel. The little button right above it also let me select between three different scroll modes: ratchet, freewheel, and semi-free-ratchet. This thing is advanced.

Logitech MX Master
Cole Saladino/Supercompressor

The tech

At this point in the mouse game, precision isn't much of a discussion anymore—safe to say that the MX Master is well above the industry standard in terms of laser guided-ness with their "Darkfield Laser" technology. No issue on any surface I threw at it.

The feature I loved was being able to seamlessly switch between three bluetooth devices at once. It seems small and subtle, but in our office we have a big monitor on the wall that always displays traffic data, and I lose the mouse for this monitor maybe once a day. No longer.

As for battery in this beauty? Logitech claims a pretty impressive 40 days of consecutive use, and I wasn't able to prove otherwise.

Logitech MX Master
Cole Saladino/Supercompressor

Final thoughts:

For $99, you'd be pretty hard-pressed to find a mouse optimized for Windows and Mac that performs at this level. It's got everything I've ever needed in a mouse without having that overly "gamer" vibe—which for some might be a total value add. Would I go gaming with this bad boy? Sure. Would I feel comfortable having a meeting with my boss while this is on my desk? Absolutely. 


Ted Gushue is the Executive Editor of Supercompressor, and he'd like you to know that he's not afraid of mice.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Everything You Need to Know About the New MacBook Pro

related

READ MORE
How to Update Your Old MacBook So You Don't Have to Get a New One
User's Manual

related

READ MORE
Smart Home Products That Are Actually Worth the Money

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like