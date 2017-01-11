Tech

Logitech's New Wireless Keyboard is Genius

Logitech's wireless keyboard is genius
As much as I love being surrounded by screens at my desk all day, switching between the laptop, second monitor, phone, and occasionally a tablet can be horribly inefficient. One man, 10 fingers, three separate keyboards? There has to be a better way. 

Turns out, there is: Logitech's new wireless K480 Keyboard, a central command station for the modern work desk.

The battery-powered setup, which also serves as a stand for most phones and tablets, allows you to toggle between three different Bluetooth-equipped devices, switching from one to the next by turning a dial in the upper left-hand corner. Turns out, it's a rather convenient way to dip in and out of your letters to Tom Hanks whenever you're feeling inspired.

And while it unfortunately doesn't offer charging ports for your gadgetry inside the angled groove, we found it easy enough to lay them sideways and juice with a cable without getting caught up in a web of wires.


