Two LA Guys Are Getting Local Uber Drivers More Money. Here's How.

And through the blog, Campbell has become the unofficial business leader of ride hail drivers all over the country. “[Working it as a business] is not rocket science, but it’s a little more complex than it seems,” he said of the demand for his ever-growing library of best practices.

He keeps the site (mostly) free and open to all. The only paid content is a $97 maximum ridesharing profits course you can buy in one section of the blog, but you never hit a paywall -- Campbell keeps the site free with direct advertising, referrals, and marketing partnerships.

Campbell’s not some fly-by-night hustler, either: he’s articulate, self-propelled, and accomplished. And, like many gig workers, he veered into his new business unexpectedly: after graduating from college in 2009, he started a career in aerospace engineering, before tackling Uber on the side. In 2015, he quit the day job to fully dedicate himself to his blog.