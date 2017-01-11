This gadget will annoy you into better posture

Unlike many popular fitness trackers, this system is, for the most part, invisible to others and clasps beneath your shirt collar with a small powerful magnet. Frankly, it is so light and unobtrusive that I forgot I had it on for most of the day. To set it up, all you have to do is download the app and pair the device via Bluetooth. So long as you're within range of your phone, the two will continuously be in sync.

While I'm always down to get the scoop on how active I am throughout the day (and have been known to engage in some friendly Fitbit step-counting competitions), the most exciting feature for me was the Posture Coach mode. When engaged, it vibrated every time I slouched from my upper back. And trust me, as gentle as that little reminder may be, it's nonetheless jarring and effective. We're all used to a pocket vibrating due to a text or phone call, but buzzing collar bone? No thanks.