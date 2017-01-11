Tech

The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 1/9/15

01/09/2015
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Paul Bomers
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Paul Bomers

Carbon Fiber LEGO Tiles

Price: Packs tarts at $14
Status: $11,346 of $8,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: January 2015
Give your sleek LEGO rides and shiny, metallic skyscrapers that next level of professionalism with carbon fiber details. Each of these fully LEGO-compatible tiles is coated with a three millimeter-thick sheet of everyone's favorite flashy finish. Your miniature whip just got an upgrade.

Northwood Sunglasses
Northwoods Co

Northwood Sunglasses

Price: $98 CAD
Status: $13,303 of $7,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: March 2015
Who doesn't love the look of rugged, wooden sunglasses? The endangered rainforest trees that were cut down to build them, probably. And you, since you care about the environment. Enter Northwoods Sunglasses, a brand of locally and sustainably sourced frames made from hemp, wood, and stone that are saving our planet and classing up your eyewear game, one frame at a time.

Luna: The Personal Home Robot
Robo Dynamics

Luna: The Personal Home Robot

Price: $999
Status: $19,916 of $500,000 goal
Estimated delivery: February 2015
Every day, we inch a little closer to life the way The Jetsons lived it, robot butler included. Luna is the first human-sized robot designed for personal use, at a price point people besides the US Government can afford. Running on Linux with a touchscreen display, Luna is fully locomotive and can walk your dog, bring you water, or whatever else you program her to do. Just nothing creepy, okay? She doesn't even have hands, anyway.

The BulletSafe Bulletproof Baseball Cap
BulletSafe

The BulletSafe Bulletproof Baseball Cap

Price: $99
Status: $9,236 of $3,500 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: December 2015
Yes, you can literally get shot in the head while wearing this hat and live to tell the tale (provided the blow is from a .40, 9mm and .38 caliber round). It's constructed with ballistic panels inside the baseball cap shell, and may just be the future best friend of journalists in war-torn areas everywhere. 

 

3Doodler 2.0

Price: $50
Status: $406,026 of $30,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: April 2015
A lot of people claim that art comes to life before their eyes. They're wrong. Now you can actually bring your sketches and doodles into the 3D world with this pen, a lighter and easier to use reinvention of the original. It's 3D printing in the palm of your hand for a fraction of the cost of most printers. 


Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor who hopes to never need a bullet proof hat for any reason. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

