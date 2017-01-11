The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 1/9/15

3Doodler 2.0

Price: $50

Status: $406,026 of $30,000 goal—FUNDED

Estimated delivery: April 2015

A lot of people claim that art comes to life before their eyes. They're wrong. Now you can actually bring your sketches and doodles into the 3D world with this pen, a lighter and easier to use reinvention of the original. It's 3D printing in the palm of your hand for a fraction of the cost of most printers.



