The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 1/23/15

Perfect Burpee Workout Mat

Price: $60

Status: $16,075 of $20,000 goal

Estimated delivery: June 2015

For high-intensity workouts, traditional yoga mats won't cut it. Noticing that everything on the market would slip or tear if used for exercises like P90X or cross training, the designers decided to engineer a tougher product for tougher workouts. The Perfect Burpee is made from the same material as wet suits, will stand up to sneakers, and is wider than the standard mat, while still rolling up easily for compact travel. Get moving, people.



