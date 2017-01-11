Tech

Marshall Just Dropped A New Bluetooth Speaker

By Published On 05/13/2015 By Published On 05/13/2015
Marshall Portable Speaker
Marshall Headphones

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Marshall Amplification, the legendary company behind the iconic Marshall amps from every rock show you've ever been to, has joined forces with Marshall Headphones to create their first portable stereo speaker. The Marshall Kilburn is set to be your go-to speaker when you need to take the party on tour.

Related

related

Sony's New Lightbulb Is Also A Bluetooth Speaker

related

Sony's New Lightbulb Is Also A Bluetooth Speaker
Marshall Portable Speaker
Marshall Headphones

The Kilburn retains the classic look of a Marshall amp or speaker, with high-quality vintage leather casing and a guitar strap-inspired handle, along with that iconic Marshall logo. It only weighs around seven pounds, so carrying it around won't be an issue. Marshall claims the portable, rechargeable battery is good for 20 hours at a time, so the party can go on for quite a while. The Kilburn is Bluetooth 4.0 enabled, and comes with a standard 3.5mm input good for just about any device.

The Kilburn launches in June 2015 at marshallheadphones.com and retailers worldwide for $300.


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor, and no, he won't turn it down.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Amazon's Next Grand Plan: Blimp-Sized, Floating Warehouses

related

READ MORE
Facebook Just Sent Out a Hugely Problematic Notification

related

READ MORE
The Best iPhone 7 Cases for Every Budget
iPhonepalooza

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like