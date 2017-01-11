Marshall Just Unleashed The Loudest Smartphone On The Planet

The London is available now for pre-order here to be delivered August 17. For as of yet unknown reasons, it's only being listed for 4,995 Swedish Krona—or about $585—but you can select the United States (or wherever you are—shout-out to international readers) from the drop down list below to sign up to be notified the minute it's available.



Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.