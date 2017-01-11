Tech

These Headphones Come With Their Own Zero Halliburton Attaché Case

By Published On 05/29/2015 By Published On 05/29/2015
Master & Dynamic Halliburton
Master & Dynamic

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

When you're traveling luxury class, it's probably best if everything you're carrying fits in with your surroundings. To make sure your headphones meet such high standards, Master & Dynamic teamed up with Zero Halliburton to create a sufficiently luxe headphone package, the Master & Dynamic Halliburton Kit.     

Related

related

Fully-Customizable Headphones That Let You Optimize Sound For Every Song

related

Fully-Customizable Headphones That Let You Optimize Sound For Every Song
Master & Dynamic Halliburton
Master & Dynamic

The kit includes the case itself, a boom mic, headphone stand, and, of course, either MH30 On-Ear or MH40 Over-Ear headphones. The case has a simple, classic design with a three-number lock mechanism, while the headphones are all class, made from premium leather, steel, and aluminum. Order the set here for $700 for the on-ear option or $750 for the over-ear.


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He carries everything in fancy aluminum cases.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How to See How Liberal or Conservative Your Facebook Friends Really Are

related

READ MORE
The Must-See TED Talks of 2016
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
Two TV Ads That Explain Why Apple Kinda Sucks Now

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like