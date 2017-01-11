Tech

Your New iPhone Dock Is A Bowl Of Ramen

By Published On 10/29/2014 By Published On 10/29/2014
Meanwhile, in Japan, ramen iPhone docks
All Photos: Tokyo Otaku Mode Premium Shop
More Like This

related

Of Course Japan Has A Hotel Staffed By Robots

related

Apparently Bottles Need Panties, So Japan Made Some

related

Wetsuits That Are Literally Wet Suits, F*ck Yeah!

related

Japan Invented The Fire-Extinguishing Chemical Grenade

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Address

related

The Best (and Worst) Hotel Rewards Programs for Every Traveler

related

This Year's Puppy Bowl Contestants Are Goddamn Adorable

At first glance this gut-wrenching sight would usually mean frantically raiding your cabinets for a bag of rice or searching for a last minute Genius Bar appointment. But what looks like your worst dining nightmare is actually a hyper-realistic, plastic phone and tablet dock in the form of everyone's favorite lunchtime staple, ramen. Sure, why not.

Related

related

Sushi Socks

related

Duckbill Dog Muzzles
More Like This

related

Of Course Japan Has A Hotel Staffed By Robots

related

Apparently Bottles Need Panties, So Japan Made Some

related

Wetsuits That Are Literally Wet Suits, F*ck Yeah!

related

Japan Invented The Fire-Extinguishing Chemical Grenade

related

Sushi Socks
Meanwhile, in Japan, ramen iPhone docks

Straight from Japan's masterminds who have a tendency to put fake food on things that don't really need fake food, you can now store your smartphone in a hand-painted bowl brimming with ramen, simultaneously confusing absolutely everyone.

Meanwhile, in Japan, ramen iPhone docks

It's sized for iPads and tablets as well, naturally.

Meanwhile, in Japan, ramen iPhone docks

This particular broth is dripping with authenticity, complete with barbecue pork slices, chuka soba, spinach, boiled egg, bamboo shoots, and a specialized groove to fit your devices, but probably not your dignity. 


Ali Drucker is the editorial assistant for Supercompressor. Her mom made her stop eating Top Ramen in middle school, after a doctor said it had "the nutritional value of cardboard." Follow her on Twitter and Instagram, where she's still kind of bitter about it.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Standing Desk? Try a Sleeping Desk.
Meanwhile In Japan

related

READ MORE
Japan's 8 Finest Star-Studded Whisky Commercials
Meanwhile In Japan

related

READ MORE
Jeans Made By Zoo Animals
Meanwhile In Japan

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like