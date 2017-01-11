Meet the iPhone 6: Your Phone Just Got Bigger

Of course, the screen isn't the only update. The sleep/wake button has been moved to the side. With the phone's larger form factor, this makes manipulating the tall phone just a bit easier. Size-wise, the iPhone 6 is moving to a slimmer 6.9-millimeter profile, shaving off 0.6 millimeters for the 4.7-inch and 7.1 millimeters for the 5.5-inch. The tight pants trend doesn't seem likely to break anytime soon, so this is important.

Apple claims both iPhone 6 devices will have 50 percent more efficiency, but for the larger of the two, the battery life will be a tremendous improvement over the 5S, with twice the power storage, giving the iPhone 6 Plus twice the audio talk time. However, your usage with the big screen might make that battery life stay the same.