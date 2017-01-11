Help America Create The Fighting Robot We Deserve

Gather round, fellow Americans. It's time to throw ourselves behind a cause that could very well bring our nationalistic pride (jingoism?) to unforeseen levels, or, without everyone's help, sink it to new lows.
If you haven't heard, back in June, the bros at MegaBots, Inc. challenged the Japanese to a giant fighting robot duel. Japan accepted the challenge, but on one condition: no firearms. Being an American creation, the MagaBots rig, the Mk.II, was of course mostly made of guns. Now, with an all-star team in tow, MegaBots has taken to Kickstarter to fund the necessary changes to make the Mk.II ready for hand-to-hand combat—and they need your help to make it happen.
In order to get the Mk.II battle ready, MegaBots is hoping to raise at least $500,000 for improvements to the hydraulics, base tracks, armor, and, of course, an ultra-patriotic paint job. In a perfect world, they're hoping to raise about $1.5 million to be able to do everything they want, but at this point, it appears they will settle a third of that.
Head to the Kickstarter campaign and pledge starting at $5 to join up to, so you can bask in the glory when America triumphs in the world's first (real) giant robot battle next year.
