Help America Create The Fighting Robot We Deserve

In order to get the Mk.II battle ready, MegaBots is hoping to raise at least $500,000 for improvements to the hydraulics, base tracks, armor, and, of course, an ultra-patriotic paint job. In a perfect world, they're hoping to raise about $1.5 million to be able to do everything they want, but at this point, it appears they will settle a third of that.

Head to the Kickstarter campaign and pledge starting at $5 to join up to, so you can bask in the glory when America triumphs in the world's first (real) giant robot battle next year.



Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. This is a patriotic cause he can definitely get behind.