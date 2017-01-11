Mercedes-Benz Takes On Tesla In The War Of The Home Battery

Not to be outdone in the home super battery game, Mercedes-Benz has entered the fray and is releasing their own answer to Tesla's Powerwall, the Mercedes-Benz Home Battery.
Back in 2009, Daimler founded an energy research firm, Deutsche ACCUmotive, to give itself an edge in the burgeoning electric vehicle market. The Mercedes-Benz Home Battery is one of the fruits of their labor. Like the Tesla Powerwall, the Benz version of the battery can store energy from solar panels and the like to take a home off the grid along with charging up an electric car. There's also a business version in the works, just like Tesla. Basically, this is a shot across Tesla's bough. We're interested to see how it all shakes out.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He's never even had a home generator.
