This Hummingbird-Sized Drone Streams 1080p HD Video

Micro Drone

We love drones. We love tiny things. So a tiny drone? We're all in, especially when it takes full streaming HD video and has a slew of other awesome features like the Micro Drone 3.0.

Extreme Flyers

The Micro Drone has all kinds of flight features, including auto-leveling, inverted flying, and sensor-assisted flying—all while handling winds of up to 45 mph with a range of 300 feet. The camera streams full 720 x 1080 HD video at 30 FPS, has social media integration, and an editing suite for all of your flight adventures. And it's fully customizable. 

Head here to the Micro Drone's IndieGoGo campaign and contribute $150 so you can snag one of these for yourself.


