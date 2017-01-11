The 10 Laziest Apps That Make Living In NYC Bearable

We're New Yorkers. We have to trudge through the snow to get to work, avoid cockroaches before we get into bed, breathe in the stink of hot garbage during summer, and pay $20 for coffee—plus, the rent is too damn high! Thus, we deserve to be lazy—it's our geographical duty. With technology's harsh grip turning into more of a mellow rub-down every day, we're finding that any app that makes this concrete jungle even a tiny bit more manageable is worth it.

At this point, we all know how to use Seamless and Tinder, so we took an even deeper dive into the Internet and found 10 lazy apps (and a few websites) that make living in NYC just a little more bearable.