DSLR Phone Cases, Retro Gloves: The Week's Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns

Freezy Freakies Gloves
Price: $29
Status: $60,509 of $10,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: February 2015
If you spent any time at all having a pulse in the '80s and '90s, then you remember the instant joy brought about by these color-changing gloves that would light up with neon-hued scenes when they touched snow or got cold. Re-live your snowman-making glory days with this revived version for adults, featuring your favorite scenes printed in Thermochromic ink.
Moment Case
Price: $49
Status: $151,473 of $100,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: June 2015
The second iteration of a successful Kickstarter campaign, Moment is among the most sophisticated lenses in the world for mobile photography. Now, they're turning it into a case attachment with a whole host of new capabilities to enhance your on-the-go photo-snapping. Like any other professional camera, Moment has a neck strap, so you don't miss valuable shots while you're digging your phone out of your pocket. Add to that a "half press" auto focus feature and high-quality glass, and Moment rivals many of the pricier DSLRs out there.
Qmote Smartphone Remote
Price: $19
Status: $39,658 of $20,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: May 2015
These days, just about everything is powered with a remote. Why should your smartphone be left out? The waterproof Qmote allows you to trace click patterns with your finger on the attachment that can then control your phone, even when it's out of reach. So you can snooze your alarm or control the volume of your music without touching your device. But when do we get a remote for the remote that remotely controls the remote?
Kingsman Leatherware
Price: Prices vary
Status: $6,486 of $15,000 goal
Estimated delivery: June 2015
One of the many advantages of Kickstarter is its ability to empower small brands who rely on quality materials, without the designer mark up. Kingsman Leatherware is no exception to that legacy. Using copper hardware and only the upper hide—the strongest portion—of Horween Leather, the creator aims to produce bags and belts that will last a lifetime. It's all done here in the US, inspired by one belt belonging to his father that's lasted over 20 years.
Lypen Titanium EDC Pen
Price: $69
Status: $14,933 of $10,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: May 2015
A solid brick of Titanium has been carefully shaped into the newest indestructible pen to hit the market. Weighing less than steel options of the same size and compatible with all Parker, Fisher, and Pilot refills, its sturdy construction can support the weight of an adult man. For all the times you desperately want to do pull ups hanging from your pen.
