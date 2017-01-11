DSLR Phone Cases, Retro Gloves: The Week's Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns

Lypen Titanium EDC Pen

Price: $69

Status: $14,933 of $10,000 goal—FUNDED

Estimated delivery: May 2015

A solid brick of Titanium has been carefully shaped into the newest indestructible pen to hit the market. Weighing less than steel options of the same size and compatible with all Parker, Fisher, and Pilot refills, its sturdy construction can support the weight of an adult man. For all the times you desperately want to do pull ups hanging from your pen.



