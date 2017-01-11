This Bluetooth Speaker Is Made For Pool Parties

Water and tech have never enjoyed the most amicable of relationships. No more with the Monster Bluetooth Speakers. These floating, waterproof speakers are designed to be brought into pools, Jacuzzis, lakes, showers, and any other bodies of water you find yourself in.
Shockproof and built with water-resistant silicon, the speakers have a 33-foot wireless range and will keep the party rocking for a full 7 hours. Oh, and should you feel the need to make an urgent, mid-swim call, they come equipped with a built-in mic and speakerphone capabilities. They're available in blue or green and retail for $149.
