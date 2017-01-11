Turn Any Watch Into A Smartwatch With This Strap

There's a clear consensus in the world of watches—smartwatches will never replace the classic mechanical masterpieces. To so many people, a watch isn't about modern technology—it's about doing a few simple things elegantly without a battery. Though most people will never test their Omega's 200-meter depth rating or be without access to watch batteries for the next 40 years, there's a certain comfort we all take that if we needed to dive under water for forty years, we damn well could.

Unlike Apple, Samsung, LG, and everyone else, Montblanc actually understands watches, so its new smartwatch isn't actually a watch—it's a watch band.