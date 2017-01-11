The 15 Biggest Kickstarter Campaigns Ever

Kickstarter and its growing list of competitor platforms have made it easier than ever to pass the proverbial hat around to anyone even remotely interested in your new product or idea. And while much ado has been made of the very real possibility of getting ripped off when you give an Internet stranger money in exchange for something that doesn't yet exist, the sheer amount of loot that's been put up over the last few years suggests it hasn't done much to dissuade the backers.

Just how much scratch are we talking? To give you an idea, here's what the 15 most financially successful Kickstarter campaigns to date have raised. Looks like the indie gamers have got this money-making method on lock.