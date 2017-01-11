Tech

Every Keyboard Shortcut You'll Ever Need

By Published On 02/23/2016 By Published On 02/23/2016
man typing on a macbook
Pexels
When it comes to navigating your computer like a pro, nothing speeds you up like knowing the exact keystroke to open a new window or force quit a troublesome app. To wean you off your mouse dependency, here are the most essential PC and Mac keyboard shortcuts needed to rid you of your point-and-click habit once and for all.

Desk with iMac monitor, keyboard, and mouse
Pexels/Jennifer Bui/Thrillist

Cut, copy, paste, and undo

Command + X, C, V, or Z, respectively
 

Open a new browser tab

Command + T. And in Chrome, Command + Shift + T will bring back that tab you closed by accident.
 

Minimize open windows

Command + Option + M
 

Clear your cache

Command + Shift + Delete
 

Select all

Command + A
 

Find a specific word or phrase

Command + F
 

Jump to the browser bar

Command + L
 

Open up Spotlight to browse your whole computer

Command + Space
 

Close just your current tab

Command + W. 
Should you need to get rid of some evidence in a hurry.

screenshot of Mac OSX
Screenshot via Mac OS X Yosemite

Open your application switcher

Command + Tab
From there, you can navigate with the arrow keys.
 

Force quit

Command + Shift + Option + Esc for three seconds
This bypasses that annoying dialogue box that asks you if you're sure every time.
 

Screenshot your entire screen

Command + Shift + 3
Not just a selected area.
 

Screenshot a specific application

Command + Shift + 4 + Space Bar
A camera will appear, and you simply move it to the right window and click.
 

Empty the trash without confirming

Command + Option + Shift + Delete
 

Find typos in your text

Command + ;
 

Create a new folder

Command + Shift + N
 

Create a new email in Apple Mail

Command + Shift + I
 

Invert your desktop colors

Command + Control + Option + 8

keyboard shortcuts for your PC
Pexels/Jennifer Bui/Thrillist

Cut, copy, paste, and undo

Control + X, C, V and Z, respectively
 

Quit your open program

ALT + F4
 

Lock your computer screen

Windows Logo + L
 

Close your current window

ALT + F4
 

Select All 

Control + A
 

Find a word or phrase

Control + F
 

Jump to the browser bar 

Control + L
 

Redo the last operation

Ctrl + Y

screenshot of Windows 10
Flickr/Downloadsource.es

Open the start menu

Control + Escape
 

Alternate between programs

ALT + Tab
 

Open up task manager

Control + Shift + Escape
 

Delete an item permanently

Shift + Delete
And bypass sending it to the recycle bin.
 

Minimize open windows

Windows Logo + M
 

Clear applications to reveal the desktop

Windows Logo + D
 

Compare two documents side by side

Windows Logo + left arrow or right arrow

Got any we may have missed? Sound off in the comments below!

Ali Drucker is a former staff writer at Thrillist. Some say she has a very commanding presence. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

