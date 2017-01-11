Every Keyboard Shortcut You'll Ever Need

When it comes to navigating your computer like a pro, nothing speeds you up like knowing the exact keystroke to open a new window or force quit a troublesome app. To wean you off your mouse dependency, here are the most essential PC and Mac keyboard shortcuts needed to rid you of your point-and-click habit once and for all.
Cut, copy, paste, and undo
Command + X, C, V, or Z, respectively
Open a new browser tab
Command + T. And in Chrome, Command + Shift + T will bring back that tab you closed by accident.
Minimize open windows
Command + Option + M
Clear your cache
Command + Shift + Delete
Select all
Command + A
Find a specific word or phrase
Command + F
Jump to the browser bar
Command + L
Open up Spotlight to browse your whole computer
Command + Space
Close just your current tab
Command + W.
Should you need to get rid of some evidence in a hurry.
Open your application switcher
Command + Tab
From there, you can navigate with the arrow keys.
Force quit
Command + Shift + Option + Esc for three seconds
This bypasses that annoying dialogue box that asks you if you're sure every time.
Screenshot your entire screen
Command + Shift + 3
Not just a selected area.
Screenshot a specific application
Command + Shift + 4 + Space Bar
A camera will appear, and you simply move it to the right window and click.
Empty the trash without confirming
Command + Option + Shift + Delete
Find typos in your text
Command + ;
Create a new folder
Command + Shift + N
Create a new email in Apple Mail
Command + Shift + I
Invert your desktop colors
Command + Control + Option + 8
Cut, copy, paste, and undo
Control + X, C, V and Z, respectively
Quit your open program
ALT + F4
Lock your computer screen
Windows Logo + L
Close your current window
ALT + F4
Select All
Control + A
Find a word or phrase
Control + F
Jump to the browser bar
Control + L
Redo the last operation
Ctrl + Y
Open the start menu
Control + Escape
Alternate between programs
ALT + Tab
Open up task manager
Control + Shift + Escape
Delete an item permanently
Shift + Delete
And bypass sending it to the recycle bin.
Minimize open windows
Windows Logo + M
Clear applications to reveal the desktop
Windows Logo + D
Compare two documents side by side
Windows Logo + left arrow or right arrow
Got any we may have missed? Sound off in the comments below!
