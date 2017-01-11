Every Keyboard Shortcut You'll Ever Need

Open your application switcher

Command + Tab

From there, you can navigate with the arrow keys.



Force quit

Command + Shift + Option + Esc for three seconds

This bypasses that annoying dialogue box that asks you if you're sure every time.



Screenshot your entire screen

Command + Shift + 3

Not just a selected area.



Screenshot a specific application

Command + Shift + 4 + Space Bar

A camera will appear, and you simply move it to the right window and click.



Empty the trash without confirming

Command + Option + Shift + Delete



Find typos in your text

Command + ;



Create a new folder

Command + Shift + N



Create a new email in Apple Mail

Command + Shift + I

