Motivational Posters Finally Receive The GIF Treatment

Remember those motivational posters that hung in your third grade classroom, the ones that shamed you for playing video games and eating Oreos all day? Yeah, we all saw that picture of an eagle soaring over the mountains and thought to ourselves, SOMEDAY, I'M GOING TO FLY TOO. Oh, the arrogance. 

Well, what follows here doesn't make much more sense than those original posters. It's a hodgepodge of some wonderful GIFs, paired with some inspirational words that'll shame you once again. 

Why did we do this? For you. Hey, you might still fly one day. (You won't.)
 


 


 


 

Ryan Hatch is the deputy editor for Supercompressor. You have no idea how high he can fly. He tweets about Taylor Swift if you're interested.

