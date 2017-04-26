Wirelessly Hijack Awful Playlists With the Moto Stream

Nothing kills the vibe at a house party like a terrible sound system blasting criminally bad music. That mess can now be conveniently avoided with the new Moto Stream: a 20-sided illuminated die-shaped gizmo that not only allows you to wirelessly stream tunes to any speaker setup, but also to override what's playing at any moment. Hear that? It's the sound of never hearing the Harlem Shake ever again.
The set-up is quite simple: plug into the AUX input on any speaker or stereo, pair with your smartphone, tablet, or computer via Bluetooth, and BOOM, you're ready to rock. And since each device is universally compatible with up to five different devices at a time, any guest with a smartphone can engage in what Motorola calls "Heist Mode" (overtaking control of the tunes) by physically tapping to connect via NFC and queuing up something fresh. Just remember, with great power comes great responsibility.
Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. He really, really can't stand self-important DJs.