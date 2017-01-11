The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 1/16/15

Indiegogo Bonus: Breathometer Mint

Price: $99

Status: $60,054 of $25,000—FUNDED

Estimated delivery: August 2015

Does your breath stink? This gadget will tell you. Blow on the accompanying sensor, and it will send a report to the app on your phone that measures bacteria levels, letting you know if it's time to gargle some Listerine or not. Consider it the savior of first dates everywhere.



