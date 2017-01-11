Tech

The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 1/16/15

By Published On 01/16/2015 By Published On 01/16/2015
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Nanoarcade
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Address

related

The Best (and Worst) Hotel Rewards Programs for Every Traveler

related

This Year's Puppy Bowl Contestants Are Goddamn Adorable

It's the three-kend weekend, baby, I'm about to have me some fun.

Related

related

7 Flasks Perfectly Optimized For Winter

related

The 8 Tents You Need For Any Emergency Situation
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

7 Flasks Perfectly Optimized For Winter
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
ShaveFace

The Strop from ShaveFace

Price: $39
Status: $12,123 of $24,000 goal
Estimated delivery: June 2015
This ingenious denim strap can save you over $100 a year and simultaneously deliver the closest shave you've ever had with a disposable razor. By push your razor up the strop with the same pressure as a shave, it realigns the blades, which extends the life of your razor and helps reduce irritation. Its sleek design and Horween leather accented edges provide a finished product who's style is matched only by its utility. 

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Nanoarcade

Nanoarcade

Price: $39
Status: $19,766 of $30,000 goal
Estimated delivery: April 2015
A coffee mug-sized arcade is undeniably the best desk accessory of all time. This fully portable mini gaming system lets you tackle nostalgia head-on with a vintage look and feel and precision joy stick that plays many of your favorite '80s games, like Street Fighter and more. Work just got a little bit more tolerable.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
NEEO

NEEO, The Thinking Remote

Price: $199 
Status: $263,032 of $50,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: April 2015
One remote to rule them all. The combo remote control and "brain" sensor of NEEO pair with every single automated device in your home. The remote recognizes your palm-print, allowing you to personalize who has access to what, and the brain picks up the signal of lights, TVs, sound systems, and more, giving you total control with just one device.

Sabertooth

The SaberTooth Beer Drinker's Tool

Price: $11
Status: $10,984 of $18,000 goal
Estimated delivery: March 2015
Made from anodized aluminium, this keychain accessory is here to help you demolish your beer in a slew of ways. It's ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in your hand, while the top prong pierces the can for the perfect shotgun, without spray or spill. The curved hinge opens a standard glass bottle, meaning no matter what your brew of choice, you'll have the right tool on hand to enjoy it to the max.

related

The 8 Tents You Need For Any Emergency Situation
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Breathometer

Indiegogo Bonus: Breathometer Mint

Price: $99
Status: $60,054 of $25,000—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: August 2015
Does your breath stink? This gadget will tell you. Blow on the accompanying sensor, and it will send a report to the app on your phone that measures bacteria levels, letting you know if it's time to gargle some Listerine or not. Consider it the savior of first dates everywhere.


Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor, and she always smells fantastic. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Rude Awakenings, Precious Metal Workouts: Kickstarter Cheat Sheet 11/08/13
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 09/05/14
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
DSLR Phone Cases, Retro Gloves: The Week's Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like