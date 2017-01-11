The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 1/16/15

It's the three-kend weekend, baby, I'm about to have me some fun.
The Strop from ShaveFace
Price: $39
Status: $12,123 of $24,000 goal
Estimated delivery: June 2015
This ingenious denim strap can save you over $100 a year and simultaneously deliver the closest shave you've ever had with a disposable razor. By push your razor up the strop with the same pressure as a shave, it realigns the blades, which extends the life of your razor and helps reduce irritation. Its sleek design and Horween leather accented edges provide a finished product who's style is matched only by its utility.
Nanoarcade
Price: $39
Status: $19,766 of $30,000 goal
Estimated delivery: April 2015
A coffee mug-sized arcade is undeniably the best desk accessory of all time. This fully portable mini gaming system lets you tackle nostalgia head-on with a vintage look and feel and precision joy stick that plays many of your favorite '80s games, like Street Fighter and more. Work just got a little bit more tolerable.
NEEO, The Thinking Remote
Price: $199
Status: $263,032 of $50,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: April 2015
One remote to rule them all. The combo remote control and "brain" sensor of NEEO pair with every single automated device in your home. The remote recognizes your palm-print, allowing you to personalize who has access to what, and the brain picks up the signal of lights, TVs, sound systems, and more, giving you total control with just one device.
The SaberTooth Beer Drinker's Tool
Price: $11
Status: $10,984 of $18,000 goal
Estimated delivery: March 2015
Made from anodized aluminium, this keychain accessory is here to help you demolish your beer in a slew of ways. It's ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in your hand, while the top prong pierces the can for the perfect shotgun, without spray or spill. The curved hinge opens a standard glass bottle, meaning no matter what your brew of choice, you'll have the right tool on hand to enjoy it to the max.
Indiegogo Bonus: Breathometer Mint
Price: $99
Status: $60,054 of $25,000—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: August 2015
Does your breath stink? This gadget will tell you. Blow on the accompanying sensor, and it will send a report to the app on your phone that measures bacteria levels, letting you know if it's time to gargle some Listerine or not. Consider it the savior of first dates everywhere.
