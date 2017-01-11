NASA Just Teamed Up With Hoverboard Makers to Create a Tractor Beam

Whether it's the Death Star snagging the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars or the Starship Enterprise in OG Star Trek, no space opera worth its salt is without some type of tractor beam technology.

Clearly, we should be making a major effort to bring that kind of tech to the real world. Arx Pax, the company behind that crazy magnetic hoverboard everyone got so excited about last year, just announced that it's going to lead the charge for tractor beam development -- with some help from NASA.



According to the announcement released today, Arx Pax has entered into a Space Act Agreement (SAA) with NASA with the goal of "creat[ing] micro-satellite capture devices that can manipulate and couple satellites from a distance." Or, in layman's terms, magnetic tractor beams. The concept will be developed using Arx Pax's Magnetic Field Architecture hover engine technology, which they demonstrated with the hoverboard. With help from NASA, they're hoping the tech will evolve into something a little more suited to Darth Vader and Captain Kirk than Marty McFly.

